Patricia Davis, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Davis, 86, a lifelong resident of East Palestine, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown.

Patricia was born March 20, 1933 in East Palestine, daughter of the late Regis and Pearl Warner McCoy.

She was a graduate of East Palestine High School Class of 1951 and was active with the Alumni Association.

She was a longtime faithful member of the First Church of Christ in East Palestine, where she was a secretary of the choir and the member of the Dorcas Circle.

She was employed for a number of years with various local pottery manufacturers as a detailer including, WS George Pottery and Darlington China.

She loved going to casinos and playing bingo.

Patricia is survived by three sons, Patrick (Takako) McMillen of Hawaii, David (Chris) McMillen of East Palestine and Gary (Marie) McMillen of Rootstown; two daughters, Debra McCoy and Kathy Wilson of East Palestine; a brother, John McCoy of East Palestine; three sisters, Louise (Charles) Culp of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Barb (Bill) Harding of Lake Tomahawk and Nancy McCoy of San Raphael, California; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Kenneth Davis in October 2019; brothers, Paul and Bill McCoy, as well as, two sisters, Kate Buckalew and Margaret McCoy.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, February 11 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 12 at the funeral home with Pastor Jim Ostick officiating.

Interment will follow at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford.