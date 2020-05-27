Patricia (Kocinski) Carr, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia “Patti” Carr, of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, formerly of Struthers, died March 3, 2020 following a battle with cancer fought with strength, dignity and humor.

Patti was born October 3, 1950, a daughter of the late Chester and Anna Matyevich Kocinski. She was very proud of her Polish and Croatian heritage and her roots in the Nebo neighborhood of Struthers.

A 1969 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School, she distinguished herself as a member of the award-winning speech team and displayed her talent for event planning, public relations and writing through work on the yearbook, student council and National Honor Society. Patti attended Kent State University graduating cum laude in 1973 with a degree in journalism. While at Kent, she was credited with being the first female writer to have a sports column in the Daily Kent Stater student newspaper.

After graduation, she moved to Lighthouse Point, Florida, where she held public relations positions with the North Broward Hospital District and the Broward Community Blood Center. At the Blood Center, she increased annual blood donations from 7,000 units to 46,000 in less than six years. In 1974, she married Vince Carr, formerly of Youngstown, with whom she shared passions for travel, sports, photography, cooking (and eating!), Notre Dame, fishing, music, work, family and friends.

In 1982, Patti started her own company offering fundraising, contract publishing, and event management services to boating, fishing, and environmental groups. Among her many clients were The International Game Fish Association, The Billfish Foundation, the Recreational Fishing Alliance, the Everglades Coalition, and the Pompano Beach Fishing Rodeo. She retired in 2005 after 18 years as executive director of the Pompano Beach Fishing Rodeo. During that time, the Rodeo generated over $750,000 to support marine education and conservation projects including the deployment of numerous artificial reefs. After Patti and Vince moved to Kailua-Kona in 2006, Patti ended her retirement in 2008 and enjoyed her “rehirement” as a guest services agent for Worldmark by Wyndham.

Patti was known for her optimism, generosity, ability to generate enthusiasm for causes she believed in, openness to new experiences, thoughtfulness (she never forgot a birthday or other milestone), and quick wit. Known as “Party Patti” to many, she genuinely enjoyed socializing and was often the organizer of events and get-togethers. She was fun to be with because her enjoyment was infectious. To the children of her friends and family, she was always considered “cool” as well as loving and supportive. Her friends could always count on her to help put their troubles in perspective and to offer good advice.

Patti is survived by her husband of 45 years, Vince Carr of Kailua-Kona; sister, Frances Starinchak of Granville, Ohio; brother, Chester “Jeep” Kocinski of Hyder, Alaska; nieces and nephews, Ed Starinchak of Bellingham, Washington, Joe Starinchak of Alexandria, Virginia, Nina Arvin of Wasilla, Alaska, Carmen Kocinski of West Hollywood, California, Tanya Kocinski of Wasilla, Alaska, Galena Kocinski of Newport, Washington and Vincent Kocinski of Hyder, Alaska and godchildren, Rebecca Roberts of Atlanta, Georgia, Sara Clark Lee of Playa Del Rey, California and Reed Kellough of Pompano Beach, Florida.

In addition to her parents, Patti was preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn A. Kocinski.



Celebrations of Patti’s life are being planned for Kona and Florida. Dates and details are yet to be determined.

In keeping with Patti’s support of worthy causes, the Patti Carr Memorial Endowment has been established at the University of Notre Dame. The fund will be used to support Notre Dame’s Harper Cancer Research Institute with a first preference for research on ovarian cancer. Donations can be made by calling 574-631-5150 or by going online to http://giving.nd.edu/CarrMemorialFund.

Arrangements handled by Dodo Mortuary, Inc. & Crematory in Hawaii.

