Patricia Cadman Obituary

PYMATUNING TWP., PA (MyValleyTributes) - Patricia Cadman, 63, of Pymatuning Township, passed away in her home, on Tuesday afternoon, February 19, 2019.

Patricia was born on July 15, 1955.

Arrangements are being handled by Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.

