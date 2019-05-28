Patricia Arlene Downing Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Patricia Arlene Downing, 83, of Neshannock Twp. passed away peacefully Sunday morning, May 26, 2019, in her residence.

Mrs. Downing was born November 27, 1935, in Argentine, PA (Butler Co.), a daughter of the late Harold L. and Emma A. (Ekis) Wade.

She married her beloved husband, Robert C. Downing, April 25, 1953, and he survives at their home.

Patricia was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who spent many years as a homemaker and caregiver. At a young age, she took care of her invalid grandmother while raising her family. In later years, she cared for her parents, mother-in-law, a friend, Jack, and finally, her granddaughter.

Canning and crocheting were two of her favorite things to do. Many family members loved her homegrown pickles and handmade clothing.

In addition to her husband, Patricia is survived by a daughter, Monica Hanna, of New Castle; a son, Robert G. (Rosi) Downing; and a grandson, Michael A. Downing, all of Oak Grove, KY; and a sister-in-law, Judy Wade, of Emlenton, PA.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by two sisters, Elsie Hayes and Carol Garman; five brothers, Harold Wade, Jr., and Samuel, Robert, Edward and William Wade; and a granddaughter, Blaine Anne Hanna.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org/donate ; or the Make-A-Wish Foundation, 707 Grant St # 3700, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

In keeping with Patricia's wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Arrangements are being handled by McGonigle Funeral Home Sharon.