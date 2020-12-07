Patricia Ann Splitstone, Jamestown, PA

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Splitstone, age 90, of Jamestown, passed away on Wednesday morning, December 2, 2020 in Tallmadge, Ohio, where she had been living with family and friends.

She was born in Greenville on November 4, 1930 a daughter of Harold and Nina (Royal) Allen.

She was a member of Jamestown United Methodist Church and enjoyed camping and fishing.

She is survived by three sons, Gary Splitstone and his wife, Shirley, of Westford, Rick Splitstone and his wife, Linda, of Phoenix and John Splitstone of Jamestown; two grandsons, Nathan and Dustin; three great-grandchildren, Sara, Nicholas and Shane.

She was preceded in death her parents; a brother, Clarence Royal Allen and her former husband, Glenn Splitstone.

There will be no services.

Burial will be in Park Lawn Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown.