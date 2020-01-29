Patricia Anne Kayko, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Anne Kayko, 77, of Niles, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 6:35 p.m. in her home.

She was born October 16, 1942 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late Anthony Paul and Sonja Ann Kustugic Kasunick and was lifelong area resident.

Patty was a graduate of Beaver Falls Area Senior High School and retired from the Trumbull County Child Support Enforcement Agency where she worked as an enforcement officer; a job in which she truly loved.

She enjoyed listening and dancing to music.

Fond memories of Patty will be forever cherished by two daughters, Susan Stevens of Chesapeake, Virginia and Lori (John) Butler of San Rafel, California; four grandchildren, Alexis and Lukas Stevens and Chloe and Griffin Butler and a brother, George Kasunick of North Ft. Myers, Florida.

In keeping with her wishes a caring cremation will take place with inurnment to take place with her parents in St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Cemetery in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.