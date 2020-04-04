Patricia Ann Clobus, Edinburg, PA

EDINBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Clobus, 65, of Harbor Village Drive died Saturday, April 4, 2020 at her home in Edinburg.

She was born February 17, 1955 in New Castle, a daughter of the late John and Mary Jane (Noviello) DeSimone.

Patty worked as a secretary at Commercial Printing, Universal Rundle and Rockwell.

Patty was a member of St. Camillus Church, taught Catechism and enjoyed going to church.

She was also an animal lover, enjoyed taking care of her cats and bird watching and was an avid Steelers fan.

She is survived by three children, Kelly Ann Clobus of Michigan, Jamie Leigh Clobus of Altoona, Pennsylvania and Mark Alan Clobus of New Castle; two brothers, Michael J. DeSimone of Poland, Ohio and David A. DeSimone of Cedar Lake, Indiana and two grandsons.

A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a future date.

Burial will be in St. Vitus cemetery.

Funeral Arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.