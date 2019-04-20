Patricia A. Stirk Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Patricia A. Stirk, 72, of the city’s west side, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Wednesday evening, April 17, 2019, at her home.

Patricia was born August 3, 1946, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Harold and Dorothy Haughey Loveland and was a 1964 graduate of Chaney High School and a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Stirk was a homemaker who also worked outside the home for McCarty & Sons with her sister-in-law and best friend, Betty Lou.

She was a member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown.

She loved arts and crafts, country music, spoiling her grandchildren and she was known for living her life to the fullest.

Pat leaves two sons, Daniel G., Jr. (Darlene) Stirk and Louis A Stirk, both of Youngstown and five grandchildren, Cassidy Shoulders and Christa, Danielle, Tara and Thomas Stirk.

Her husband, Daniel G. Stirk, Sr., whom she married March 17, 1965, passed away September 29, 2013. An infant daughter, Catherine and a brother, Jack Loveland, are also deceased.

Family and friends may call from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Pat’s family.

