Patricia A. Patty Klamer Obituary

NEW CASTLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Patricia A. “Patty” Klamer, 75, of New Castle passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, in his residence. Ms. Klamer was born May 6, 1943, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Michael and Josephine (Bistyga) Klamer.

A lifelong area resident, she attended Mt. Jackson School and later graduated from Mohawk Area High School in 1961. Shortly after graduation, she began working at Penn Power offices in New Castle. Patty later relocated to the company’s power plant in West Pittsburg, where she was known to all the local truck drivers as the “Weigh Master,” as she was responsible for weighing their coal trucks.

After retiring in 1998, Patty enjoyed traveling all over the U.S. with her friends. She was an avid NASCAR fan and attended the annual spring and summer races at Bristol Speedway, TN, for more than 20 years. Those who knew her could attest to her love for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Patty could be seen in her Steeler’s gear on a daily basis, but on Sunday’s she went all out.

Patty was of the Catholic faith, and although her declining health kept her confined to her home in recent years, she did enjoy posting many inspirational quotes via Facebook.

She is survived by 10 nieces and nephews, Paul Klamer, Dorothy (Harold) Gwin, Michael (Shirley) Klamer, Joan (Dick) Hartzell, Helen (Charles) Priesel, Richard (Laura) Klamer, Kathy (Bob) Dagres, Edward (Lisa) Klamer, Ronald (Mary) Klamer, and William Klamer; 19 great nieces and nephews and many great-great nieces and nephews. Patty is also survived by her beloved best friend, Patty Teckelt.

In addition to her parents, Patty was preceded in death by two brother, John and Raymond Klamer; a great niece, Michelle Gwin; and her best racing buddy, Jerry Barker.

Per Patty’s wishes, there will be no calling hours.

A private graveside funeral service will be held at a later date.

Interment will be in Madonna Cemetery, Union Twp.

Arrangements are being handled by McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.