Patricia A. Iliff, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Iliff, Greenville, (Salem Twp.), passed away early Friday morning, September 4, 2020, in the comfort of her home. She was 79.

Pat was born in Geneva, Pennsylvania, on March 18, 1941, a daughter of the late Merle and Louise (Beckdol) McQuiston.

She was a graduate of the Commodore Perry High School.

On June 11, 1960, she married Robert L. Iliff who survives.

She was a member of the Sheakleyville United Methodist Church and the Hadley Hatter’s Chapter of the Red Hat Society.

She had been employed a designer for Apple Basket Floral Shop, Greenville.

She is survived by her husband, Robert; two sons, Larry (Beth) Iliff and Gary (Kim) Iliff, both of Hadley; a daughter, Debbie (George) Zeljak, Conneaut Lake; a brother, Larry (Virginia) McQuiston, Hadley; three grandchildren, Kari and Hali Iliff and Jason Free; a great-granddaughter, Taylor Free; sister-in-law, Jeannine McQuiston; brother-in-law, Truman (Tammy) Iliff and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Edna Speir and a brother, William McQuiston.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Robert L. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 3223 Perry Hwy., Sheakleyville with Rev. Theresa Robison, pastor of the Sheakleyville United Methodist Church officiating.

She will be laid to rest the at the Sheakleyville Cemetery.

Family and friend may call at the funeral home on Monday, September 7, 2020, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., and on Tuesday, September 8, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.snyderfh.com

