Pasquale Anthony Piccirillo, New Castle, PA



NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Pasquale Anthony Piccirillo, 100, of New Castle, died Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Windsor Estates Assisted Living in New Middletown, Ohio.

He was born March 30, 1920 in New Castle the son of the late Pasquale and Raffaella (DiBenedetto) Piccirillo.

He was married to the late Cameila (Manifrang) Piccirillo who died July 30, 2018. Mr. Piccirillo was a sprayer at Universal Rundle retiring after 30 years.

He was an Army Veteran of World War II serving in the Philippines.

Mr. Piccirillo was full of life, and was kind and helpful to all he met and all who met him loved him. He enjoyed golfing and doing handy man work. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was a dedicated caregiver to his wife for many years.

He is survived by one son, Robert Piccirillo and his wife Kathleen of Edinburg, one daughter, Jane Leitzel and her husband Alvin of Whitehall, MD, one brother, Alexander ‘Sam’ Piccirillo of New Castle, one sister, Anna Hrushka of Florida, four grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by four brothers, Donald, Angelo, Generao, and Peter Piccirillo and his sister Carol Razzano.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a time to be announced.

Burial will be in the St. Lucy Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.