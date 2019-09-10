Paris M. Martin Huffman, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Paris M. Martin Huffman will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Noon at Heavenly Place Church of God in Christ in Youngstown.

Mrs. Huffman transitioned to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.

Mrs. Huffman was born September 2, 1985 in Youngstown, a daughter of Emmett Underwood III and Marlow C. Martin.

Paris was a 2003 graduate of Chaney High School and while in high school she became a certified nail technician at the age of 16. She later graduated from National College in 2011 where she became a medical assistant.

She enjoyed interior decorating, cooking and loved being a mother to her children and wife to her husband.

Besides her parents, she also leaves to behind cherish memories, her devoted husband, Robert Huffman whom she married July 12, 2014; her children, Robert, Jr., Penelope and Roman Huffman; her younger brother, Emmett Underwood IV; two brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law, Mikki Jones; a host of aunts and uncles including her extremely close aunt, Claudia “Dawn” Williams; her Godmother, Madeline Burke and a host of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Constance “Connie” Bennett-Martin and David J. Martin III and Emmett and Darlene Underwood and an aunt, Tonya Miller.

Friends may call Wednesday, September 11 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home and on Thursday, September 12 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m at the church prior to services.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.