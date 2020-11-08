Pamela Miller Despo, Jamestown, PA

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela Miller Despo, 72, of Jamestown, Pennsylvania, passed away following complications due to open heart surgery on Friday afternoon, November 6, 2020 at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



Pam was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on August 17, 1948 to the late Theodore William and Lois Butler Miller.



She was a member of St. Clement’s Episcopal Church in Greenville from 1976 to the present.



Pam was a 1966 graduate of United High School in Armagh, Pennsylvania.

She served as a Captain in the U.S. Army Nursing Corps from 1969-1973.

She received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1970 from Penn State University and a master’s degree in Nursing from Clarion University in 2005. She was previously employed by UPMC Horizon and most recently, Thiel College from 1991 until retirement in 2015, where she was the college’s nurse.



Pam’s greatest pleasures were her children and grandchildren. She, along with her husband Nick, loved speaking to John and Tacia every day. She enjoyed sitting on her porch and reading. She was a lifelong lover of cats, especially Siamese cats. Following retirement, she and Nick had the pleasure of traveling all over the world. This past February they even went to Hawaii, revisiting where they honeymooned.



Pam is survived by her husband of 48 years, at home, Nicholas Despo. They were married on May 27, 1972 in Armagh, Pennsylvania. Also surviving are, a son, John Despo and his husband, Bob Langley of Meadville, Pennsylvania; a daughter, Tacia Wheelock and her husband, Tomas of Mechanicsville, Maryland; two grandchildren, Nicholas and Frederick Wheelock of Mechanicsville, Maryland and a brother, Lance Miller of Yonkers, New York.



Due to COVID-19 there will be no services.

A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.



Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.



Arrangements are under the direction of Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and

Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Pamela Miller Despo, please visit our Tribute Store.

More stories from WKBN.com: