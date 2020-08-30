Pamela Kay Turner, Cochranton, PA

COCHRANTON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela Kay Turner of Cochranton, Pennsylvania, passed away in her residence on Saturday, August 29, 2020. She was 63.

She was born in Manassas, Virginia on December 24, 1956, a daughter of the late Homer B. and Eloise (Cornwell) Fairfax.

Pam enjoyed spending time with her friends and family and always enjoyed listening to her brother, Wayne as he would play bluegrass on the banjo and fiddle.

Her favorite past times were sitting by the pool and playing cards. She was also a huge fan of the Washington Redskins.

She is survived by her husband, Roland Turner, Cochranton; her daughters, Monica (Shohn) Brooks, Veronica (Sam) Peterson and Debbe Plummer; her stepchildren, Debbie (Jason) McPherson, Dan (Amanda) Turner and David Turner; her grandchildren, Kaitlyn Brackett, Addison and Grace Plummer, Kaley and Sawyer Brooks, Angela Knuth, Killian (Brennan) and Hannah Shartle; great-grandchildren, Lilly and Ezra.

She is also survived by two sisters, Janet Baltzelle and Darlene Mill; four brothers, Warren B. (Joy) Fairfax, Wayne Fairfax, Robert John (Brenda) Fairfax and Donald (Pat) Fairfax

She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Homer Stanley Fairfax, Ronnie Fairfax, Connie Mullins, Ellen Korzendorfer, Audrey Polo, Betty Hope and Charlotte Hancock and Joyce “Corky” (Richard) Nunnally.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Robert L. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 3223 Perry Highway, Sheakleyville with the funeral service to follow. She will be laid to rest at the Sheakleyville Cemetery.

