Pamela Irene Reed, Wayne, Ohio – Obituary

July 14, 2019

WAYNE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela Irene Reed, age 74, died at home on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

She was born on November 29, 1944 in North Tonawanda, New York a daughter of Sarah E. (Amich) and Norman R. Pierce.

Pam was a 1962 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School and Vocational School.

A lifelong Wayne resident, Pam had her own hair salon and worked for over fifty-seven years.

On September 27, 1963 she married David William Reed.

Pam enjoyed sewing, knitting, making crafts and going to craft shows. 

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of forty-five years, David W. Reed; her son, Dean J. Reed; a grandson, Caleb James Weldy and a sister, Carolina McGhee.

Survivors include her daughter, Roberta J. (Brian) Weldy of Dorset, Ohio; a grandson, Shane S. Weldy of Plymouth, Ohio; two great granddaughters, Kihya Anne and Cassidy Jane; two sisters, Norma Vogt and Cheryl Blose, both of Tallahassee, Florida and her brother, Thomas (Jackie) Vogt of Laurel, Maryland.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Williamsfield Center Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Andover, where you can share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

