My Valley Tributes

Pamela D. Bennett Obituary

Youngstown, Ohio - February 13, 2019

Posted: Feb 15, 2019 11:39 AM EST

Updated: Feb 15, 2019 11:39 AM EST

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Febraury 17 at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell, with Pastor Bill Rotar officiating for, Pamela D. Bennett, 56, who passed away Wednesday, February 13 in her home.

Pam was born, January 10, 1963 in Algona, Washington, the daughter of Richard Bennett and Capitola Hall (Bennett) Jackson and her stepfather, William Jackson, Jr.

Pam, affectionately know as Nana, Titi and Aunt Pam by her nieces and nephews, loved all the children in the family with a full heart. A kid at heart herself, she found joy in taking the children to the park, on long walks and any activity that brought smiles to their faces. She loved her family unconditionally and enjoyed getting everyone together and keeping family connections strong. She had a soft spot for animals and leaves behind her beloved, Lucky, whom she spent many years with. She believed in the magic of unicorns and loved the color purple. Her laughter, loyalty and loving spirit will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Eric Bennett; brothers and sisters, Debra Bennett, Richard Bennett, Brenda Bennett and James Jackson and many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and a great-great-niece and nephew. 

She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, William Jackson, Jr. and her brothers and sisters, Donny Hall, Elaine Miller, Robert Bennett, Linda Guzman and Charles Bennett.

The Bennett family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and will receive friends and family at 2:00 p.m. for the memorial service on Sunday, February 17.

