Pamela Collier, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela Collier of Lordstown passed away of natural causes in Trumbull Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 10:35 a.m. She was 67 years old.

Pamela was born on September 30, 1952 in Warren, the daughter of the late Ralph, Sr. and Doris Ohl Persing.

She was a graduate of Stranahan High School in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Mrs. Collier was employed through the Lakeview School System as a custodian for over ten years until her retirement in 2019. Even after retiring, she would still go in to help out the school whenever they needed her.

Pamela was an active member of Lordstown Christian Church and was involved in many activities through the church.

She loved Christmas time and had collected thousands of Santa Claus figurines to decorate her home. She loved being surrounded by nature while watching the birds or tending to her garden. She loved animals and doing crafts in her spare time. Most importantly she loved her family and being a grandmother.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Collier, who she married in 1987; a daughter, Shelly Padgitt of Niles; a son, Douglas Padgitt of Palm Coast, Florida; four brothers, Roger Persing of Lake Wales, Florida, Ronald Persing of Struthers, Ronald (Zeba) Paine of Hollywood, Florida and Kevin (Sue) Paine of Colorado Springs, Colorado; a stepmother, Barbara Persing of Hollywood, Florida; ten granchildren, Alexandra, Regan, Morgan, Nicole, Alexis, Douglas, Jason, Breanna, Cambrey and Gavin and a great-grandchild, Aryelle.

In addition to her parents, Pamela was proceeded in death by a sister, Marilyn Persing and two brothers, Craig Persing and Ralph W. Persing, Jr.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

With the current restrictions, the family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.