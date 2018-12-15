My Valley Tributes

Pamela Brown Obituary

Warren, Ohio - December 12, 2018

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Pamela Brown, 46, of Warren, formerly of Cleveland, passed away Wednesday evening, December 12, 2018, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown. 

She was born July 18, 1972, in Cleveland, a daughter of Thomas Hill and Diane Brown.

Pam was a 1990 graduate of John Hay High School in Cleveland.

She had been employed as a maintenance worker for Kennametal, Inc. in Orwell for several years. 

Pam was a former member of the Faith Rehoboth Pentecostal Church in Cleveland.

She enjoyed singing, dancing and shopping. She had a very outgoing personality and always enjoyed being with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by a son, William Brown, of Cleveland; three brothers, Jermain, Jerome and Kevin Brown, all of Cleveland; three sisters, Chevette Brown, Lakisha Calhoun and Tracy Adams, all of Cleveland; her fiancee, Juan Scott, of Warren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. 

Pam was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 19 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Elder Joseph Morgan, of the Hoyt St. Church of God in Christ, officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 19 at the funeral home.

