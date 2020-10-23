Ozell Marie Peterson Ball, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ozell Marie Peterson Ball, 86, of 1926 Ridge Road, Warren, departed this life Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:20 p.m. at Warren Nursing and Rehab, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born August 7, 1934, in Luverne, Alabama, the daughter of Willie and Leatha Griffin Peterson, coming to the area in 1950.

She was employed with the Second Baptist Church Pre-School as a cook for six years, before retiring in 1991. She also worked as a caregiver for many years at Albert’s Nursing Home and Gillette’s Nursing Home.

She was a 1952 graduate of Crenshaw County High School.

She was a member of the Second Baptist Church and enjoyed reading and cooking. While living in Alabama, she was a member of Sweet Water Baptist Church.

She leaves to mourn six sons, James Ball of Norfolk, Virginia, Robert Ball of Akron, Willie Ball of Baltimore, Maryland, Wilbert Ball of Atlanta, Georgia, Curtis Ball and Terry Ball, both of Warren; 20 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren, as well as a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Ms. Demetris Diane Ball; one son, Jerome Ball; two brothers, Willie D. Peterson and Fellen Peterson; two sisters, Ms. Lauri Robinson and Ms. Mozell Robinson; one grandson, Elroy Davis; one great-great-granddaughter, Miss Marco Marquala Dukes and life partner, Dwan Kirksey.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at 12:00 Noon, with callings hours one hour prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Condolences and cards can be sent to the Ball Family at 507 Homewood Avenue SE, Warren, OH 44484.

