Otis Samyell Vanarther Jennings, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Otis Samyell Vanarther Jennings, 40, of 2910 Weilacher Drive in Warren, departed this life on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 12:06 p.m. at St. Mary’s Hospital in Ironton, Ohio, following a brief illness.

He was born on May 29, 1979, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Elmira Denise Jennings, residing in the area for 27 years.

He was employed with Tri State Industries for two years as a Laborer, before retiring in 1992.

He was a 1998 graduate of Ironton High School and Collins Career Center.

He was a member of New Jerusalem Christian Center, where he sang in the Choir and served on the Usher Board.

He enjoyed tap dancing and ballet.

He leaves to mourn two brothers, Andrea Murphy of Detroit, Michigan and Daniel Murphy of Chesapeake, Ohio and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at New Jerusalem Christian Center, 817 South Eighth Street in Ironton, Ohio 45638.

Burial will take place Tuesday at Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.