Otis Colvin, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Otis Colvin, Sr., 85, of 3095 Weilacher Road, S.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, December 27, 2019, at 8:24 a.m. at his residence, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born April 9, 1934, in Columbus, Mississippi, the son of Sam and Mary Coleman Colvin, residing in the area for 71 years.

Mr. Colvin was employed with Thomas Steel Strip Corporation for 42 years as a Crane Operator, before retiring in 1997.

He was a member of Second Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing, gardening, boating, dominos, billiards and dancing.

He married, Aquilla Williams Colvin, October 29, 1955.

Besides his wife of Warren; he leaves to mourn one son, Otis (Laura) Colvin, Jr. of New Castle, Pennsylvania; two daughters, Mrs. Lisa Ann (John T.) Reed of Phoenix, Arizona and Ms. Claudette Colvin of Warren; one brother, Sam Colvin of Columbus, Mississippi; four sisters, Ms. Emma McElroy, Ms. Ruth Sykes, Ms. Henrietta Sykes and Ms. Almateen Peoples all of Columbus, Mississippi; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, James Colvin and one sister, Ms. Armae Pulliam.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, January 3, 2020, at 12:00 noon, at the Second Baptist Church.

Calling Hours will be held one hour prior to the services 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon.

Burial will take place at Pine Knoll Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at 3095 Weilacher Road, S.W., 44481.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.