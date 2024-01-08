GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – In loving memory of Yvonne “Vonnie” M. Yusko, 75, of 382 Kinsman Road, Greenville, West Salem, Pennsylvania, who passed away at 1:10 p.m. on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at UPMC Horizon Hospital in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Yvonne was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on September 29, 1948 to the late Joseph and Carmella (Jovenall) Gizdic.

She lived everyday to its fullest. She cherished every moment with family and friends. She loved us all. She took pride in her home and loved every moment spent there. She enjoyed spending time outside watching the birds, clouds and sky. She admired everything around her. She always kept busy with various tasks, reading, making crafts, yard work and keeping her son company while he worked on his tractor. Whatever life challenges she faced, she was always smiling and laughing making the best of every situation.

Even though she is no longer with us, her spirit will live on forever in and around us. We love you Mom.

There will be no services.

