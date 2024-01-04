GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Steven P. Padenich passed away on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
He was born May 4, 1953.
Arrangements are being handled by the Osborne-Williams Funeral Home.
by: MyValleyTributes Staff
Posted:
Updated:
January 2, 2024
