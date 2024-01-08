GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald “Darkie” Darcangelo, 74, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at home surrounded by family.

Ron was born in Grove City on May 24, 1949, to the late Pete and Virginia D’Angio Darcangelo.

He married June Fry, who loves him with all her heart, on June 23, 1991.

Ron was often found having coffee at local restaurants and riding his Harley with friends. He loved classic cars, playing cards – especially Euchre and he was known for his generosity in helping both friends and strangers.

He attended Mercer schools and later became a truck driver, he retired from Sharon Tube in 2007 and was most known for owning the Greenville Dinor with his wife, June.

He leaves behind his wife, June; a brother, Vincent and wife, Donna; children, Dee (Darcangelo) Henry (Greg), Tony Darcangelo (Gretchen) and Dawn Corder (Mike); two nephews, Vince Darcangelo (Grace) and Brian Warner (Olimpia) and a furbaby, Zoey.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Linda (Darcangelo) Neville; grandparents, all born in Italy and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be reunited with his beloved dogs, Cheyanne, Copper and Sophie.

Special thanks to the compassionate people at LIFE NW-PA for their care and companionship that Ron enjoyed.

A celebration of life will be held at Ron and June’s home, on Sunday, June 23, 2024 at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to Strayhaven Animal Shelter in Greenville.

Arrangements are under the direction of: Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125. Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ronald, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.