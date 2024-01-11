GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Marlane Kukla, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away of en extended illness on the morning of Thursday, January 11, 2024.

She was born November 13, 1942 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to John and Carolyn (Barszowki) Kukla.

Marlane enjoyed traveling, reading, dancing, learning, making homemade cards and spending time with family and friends. Marlane considered all her friends as family and loved everyone.

She was very smart, her dream as a teenager was to be an archaeologist. She felt strong about politics and women’s rights movement. She was a joy to be around, was a great listener and had a huge heart. She was a wonderful friend and loved by many. She will be missed dearly.

Preceded on death with her parents; sister, Cheryl (Kukla) Psimer and brother, John Kukla, Jr.

In keeping Mary’s wishes there will be no services.

Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com. Arrangements are under the direction of: Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.

