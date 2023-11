WEST SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Anderson, 73, of West Salem Township, passed away on Saturday night, November 25, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

There will be no services.

Arrangements handled by Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

