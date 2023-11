ATLANTIC, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Katie Ann Yoder, 90, of East Fallowfiled Township, Atlantic, Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Amish services were held in the family home.

Arrangements handled by Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

