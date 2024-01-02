GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Judy A. Hauck, 73, died of natural causes at Grove Manor in Grove City on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

She was born on February 28, 1950 at Grove City Hospital, daughter of Herman F. and Winona G. (McClimans) Hauck.

Judy graduated from Reynolds High School, Class of 1968.

Following graduation she worked faithfully at General Electric, Warren, where she retired after 30 years.

Judy attended Bethel Life Worship Center.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Jim A. and Jerry A. Hauck and a great-niece.

She is survived by her brother, Jack A. Hauck; sister, Janet A (Hauck) Landfried and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

There will be a graveside memorial service held at a later date.

Those who wish to remember Judy in a special way can make gifts in her memory at Bethel Life Worship Center, 246 S. Mercer Street, Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements are under the direction of: Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125. Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.

