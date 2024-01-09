GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John J. Clayton, affectionately known as Jack, 71, of Greenville, passed away with his family by his side, on Saturday morning, January 6, 2024, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pennsylvania.

He was born in Sandy Lake, on July 4, 1952, to the late Herbert G. and Mildred V. (Pizer) Clayton.

Jack was a 1972 graduate of Lakeview High School. He was formerly employed at RD Werner Company in Greenville. He also worked at various area restaurants, including owning and operating The Arlington in Linesville. He eventually retired from RSI (Reynolds Service, Inc.).

He will always be remembered for his infectious laugh, his jokes, his strong will, and his heart of gold. He loved to play bingo.

Jack is survived by two sons, Dennis Clayton of Pittsburgh, and Dustin Clayton of Sharpsville; five sisters, Jean (and her husband, Fred,) Heckman of Sandy Lake, Pat (and her husband, Larry,) Reagle of Sandy Lake, Gloria Joan Clayton of Sandy Lake, Debbie (and her husband, Kevin,) Kelley of Arizona, and Kim Clayton (and her companion, Brian,) of Greenville; his stepmother, Faye Cummins of Stoneboro; two granddaughters, Alyssia & Cora Ellen; two great-grandsons, Logan & Nolan; and several nieces & nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, infant Glennie, Lewis and Edward Clayton; and a sister, Della Conway, who just recently passed away on September 5, 2023.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 11th, from 4:00 – 6:30 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville, PA, where a memorial service will begin at 6:30 p.m., conducted by the family.

Memorial contributions can be made to: to the funeral home, to help the family with funeral expenses. Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.

