GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gordon Edward Ramsey, 95, of Greenville, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Gordon was born on November 21, 1928, the only son of the late George and Hannah Ramsey (Wetherall) of Greenville.

Gordon graduated from Penn High School.

He had a brief stint in the Coast Guard and served in the U.S. Army from 1947 – 1955 where he reached the rank of Master Sargent. He received the Bronze Star for meritorious service in Japan and Korea.

He graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Engineering and worked for Chicago Bridge and Iron (CBI Industries) until 1989 when he retired as Plant Manager. Throughout his career, Gordon worked and lived in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Illinois and Utah. After retirement, Gordon moved to Northern California where he lived for over 20 years before moving back to his hometown of Greenville in July 2021.

While retired, he volunteered with the International Retired Executive Service Corp., working in the Philippines and Poland.

He will be dearly missed by his family.

Gordon was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Sarah Ada Ramsey (Craig) and his sister, Nancy Flenniken.

He leaves behind four children, daughters, Joyce and Susan from Greenville and son, Craig Ramsey and his wife Dawna, Herriman, Utah and daughter, Lisa Symonds, Novato, California; he is also survived by three nieces, Laurada Synder, Glenda Stanton and her husband, Zeke, Terry Mohr, all from Greenville and three nephews, Bruce Wesley, Mercer and Rob Flenniken, California and Brett Flenniken, Ohio; he is also survived by five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, Utah and California.

The family will be celebrating his life with a private memorial service.

