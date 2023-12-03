GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine M. Conway, 95, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away at 10:33 a.m. on Sunday, December 3, 2023, in Greystone Country Estates in Fredonia, Pennsylvania.

Geraldine was born in Franklin, Pennsylvania, on January 10, 1928, to the late Frederick and Hettie (Brandon) Collingwood.

She was a 1946 graduate of Colestock High School in Titusville, Pennsylvania and a member of First Presbyterian Church in Greenville.

Most of her time was spent as a homemaker, taking care of her large family but she also worked at O.D. Andersons cleaning buses, Andover Industries, Magnetics in Sandy Lake and Robinson’s Wallpaper in Titusville.

She was married to William E. Conway on February 10, 1950 and he preceded her in death on December 31, 2005.

Geraldine is survived by four sons, Lawrence Conway of Cochranton, Pennsylvania, Thomas Conway of Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania, Pat Conway of Greenville, Pennsylvania and William E. and his wife, Angela Conway, Jr., of Georgia; five daughters, Saundra Booher and her husband, Alan, of Clarks Mills, Pennsylvania, Veronica Palmer of Mercer, Pennsylvania, Colleen Abbott and her husband, Scott, Sr., of Cochranton, Pennsylvania, Pam Scaggs and her husband, Denver, of Kannapolis, North Carolina and Lori McDonald of Georgia; 21 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, She was preceded in death by a grandson, Nathaniel Scaggs; four brothers, Victor, James, Frederick, Jr. and Paul Collingwood; five sister, Bessie Surrena, Dora Wagner, Vergie Marzka and her twin, Virginia Eakin, Blanche Bennett and stepfather, Walter Wagner.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 6, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon in the funeral home.

Funeral Service will be Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 Noon in the funeral home, with Reverend David Bennett, at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville.

Burial will take place at Hadley Cemetery, Hadley, Pennsylvania.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.