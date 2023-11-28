GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald L. LaMotte passed away on Monday, November 27, 2023.
He was born on June 8, 1957.
Arrangements are being handled by the Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
by: MyValleyTributes Staff
Posted:
Updated:
November 27, 2023
