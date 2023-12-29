AURORA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy A. Shannon, 87, of 849 North Aurora Road, Aurora, , Ohio, Formerly of Otter Creek Twp., passed away of an extended illness at 10:48 p.m. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Kensington Nursing Home in Aurora, Ohio.

Dorothy was born in Greenville, PA on February 9, 1936 to Walter and Ruth (Thompson) Shannon.

Dorothy enjoyed spending her time with family. She had a great love for her cats and found joy in taking care of them. She made everyone around her smile. Her nephews enjoyed her company and they found her both sweet and funny. She enjoyed spending time with her sister Martha, helping decorate for holidays and visiting with family.

Dorothy is survived by her two sisters, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, of Fredonia, Pennsylvania; nephew, Michael J. Moats of Hiram, Ohio.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her three sisters, Helen Ruth Moats, Martha L. Shannon and Mary Hoover and four brothers, Paul Clifford, Floyd , Clyde and Charles Shannon.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, December 30, 2023 from

10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Funeral Service will be held at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday December 30, 2023 with Deacon Marty Aubel, officiating.

Burial will be at Delaware Cemetery, Transfer, PA.

