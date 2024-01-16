GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Clyde McGranahan, 79 of Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly at 3:42 p.m. on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at UPMC Jameson in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Clyde was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on September 9, 1944 to Clyde Henry and Pauline M. (Whiteman) McGranahan.

Clyde served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of the Jamestown VFW Post #5424, where he was a member of the Honor Guard and the AM Veterans.

Clyde worked at Penn Power Clark Division for 35 years as a lineman. He also drove tour bus (part time) for O.D. Anderson.

He was married to the former Virgina R. (Axtell) McGranahan on November 30, 2000 and she survives at home.

Clyde is survived by his wife; two daughters, Noel (and her husband, Ron) Spencer of Laurens, South Carolina and Tracey Frye of Erie; stepson, Glen S. (and his wife, Ann) Smith of Orlando, Florida; stepdaughter, Susie (and her husband, Greg) Shirey of Greenville, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Sammie (and her husband, Garrett) Blaschak, Makaela Rust, Maddie Shirey, Clay Shirey, Avery Shirey, Hope Spencer (and her companion, Barry Smith) and Emily Spencer; one great-grandchild, Ryker Smith and sister, Bonnie Glass of Yuma, Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his parents; late wife, Norma Arblaster and brother-in-law, Merton Glass.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 18, 2024, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, where a funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m., with the Jamestown VFW Honor Guard.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Clyde, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 17 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.