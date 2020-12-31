Orville M. Dean, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Orville M. Dean, age 99, of Greenville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday morning, December 27, 2020, in Avalon Springs Place, Mercer.

He was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania, on March 6, 1921, to Harry G. and Blanche C. (Russell) Dean.

On June 14, 1941, he married the former Winifried L. Borrows, she passed away on August 11, 2013.

He was employed for 24 years in the Inspect-Pack Department of the Werner Co. Orville was a charter member of Crossroads Christian Fellowship Church, where he sang in the choir, played the guitar, mandolin, banjo and the harmonica. He had previously been a member of N. Shenango Presbyterian Church, where he was and Elder, Deacon and taught Sunday School.

Orville and Winnie enjoyed traveling and had spent ten winters in Phoenix, Arizona. He enjoyed the outdoors and could be found gardening and he especially loved red roses and geraniums. He could be found at family gatherings, playing horseshoes, jarts, checkers, or a spirited game of croquet. Orville most recently loved the game of cornhole and was the “Top Dog” of Wii Bowling at Avalon Springs Place and had recorded several 300 games. In addition, he was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers Fan.

He is survived by three daughters, Rose Marie Allen and her husband Pat of Las Vegas, Nevada, Sandy Lind and her husband Karl of Jamestown and Carolyn Kidwell of Jamestown; a son, Gary Dean and his wife Marty of Fredonia and numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; a son, Ken Dean; two sisters, Reba McEwen and Marian Redden; two brothers, Delbert and Everall Dean; three stepgrandchildren and one great-grandson and a son-in-law, Gary Kidwell.

Due to Covid-19 safety concerns, a Private Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Thursday, December 31, 2020. in Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.

Burial will be in Park Lawn Cemetery, Jamestown.

Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 805 Vernon Road, Greenville, PA 16125 or to the donors choice.