Orlando Saffold, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Orlando Saffold, Sr., 81, of 740 Maple Street SW, Warren, departed this life Monday, January 21, 2020, following a brief illness.

He was born April 16, 1938 in Dothan, Alabama, the son of Johnnie B. and Katie Pearl Pryor Saffold, Sr., residing in the area since 1944.

He graduated in 1956 from Warren G. Harding High School.

Mr. Saffold was employed with General Motors Lordstown as an assembler for 30 plus years, before retiring. He also worked for the Cotton Club Bottling Company and Republic Steel Corporation.

He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, where he sang in the Male Chorus and was active in the Baptist Training Union.

He was an amateur boxing trainer, training two world class fighters, Earnie Shavers and Randy Stephens; served as a Boy Scout Leader for Troop #103; belonged to the NAACP and the African American Art and Record Shop.

He enjoyed cooking, baking and made the best pound cake in Warren. He was a fashion icon, modeling in several local style shows, loved photography, listening to Gospel Music and spending time with his family.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army as a PFC from 1959-1961, stationed at Schofield Barracks Hawaii, where he became the South Pacific Light Heavy Weight Boxing Champion and was awarded the “Kentucky Colonel”.

He leaves to mourn two sons, Sterling L. (Karlissa A.) Saffold of Grove City and Orlando Saffold, Jr. of Albany, Georgia; one daughter, Ms. Melanie L. Saffold of Columbus; one brother, Minister Robert E (Marian) Saffold of Cleveland; two nieces, Councilwoman Cheryl Ann Saffold of Warren and Congresswoman Marcia L. Fudge of Cleveland; two nephews, Juan Earl Saffold and Houston M. Croff both of Warren; three grandchildren; a special friend, Ms. Patricia May Betton Jennings of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Joseph N. Saffold, Houston G. Saffold and Alphonso L. Saffold and one sister, Miss Johnnie Pearl Saffold.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Friendship Baptist Church.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the services 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church on Saturday, January 25.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at 740 Maple Street SW.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

