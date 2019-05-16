Orlando “Lindy” Rubeis Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Orlando “Lindy” Rubeis, 96, of New Castle passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, May 15, 2019, in Avalon Nursing Home.

Mr. Rubeis was born December 1, 1922, in Redbank, Pennsylvania (Clarion County), a son of the late Dominic and Paolina Rubeis.

A lifelong area resident, he graduated from New Castle High School in 1942 and later completed an associate degree at the former New Castle Business College.

A proud veteran, Orlando served in the U.S. Army during WWII and was stationed in the European Theatre of Operation.

He married his beloved wife of nearly 38 years, the former Catherine Mescall, on July 10, 1948 and she passed away May 10, 1986.

Orlando retired in 1987 from Tanner Plating, New Castle, where he worked as a chrome plater for more than 20 years. He previously worked as a brick maker for Fenati Brick, also in New Castle.

Orlando was a longtime member of Mary, Mother of Hope Parish.

He enjoyed spending time outdoors working in his garden and going dancing; especially at the events held in Cascade Park’s Dance Pavilion.

Orlando is survived by a daughter, Pauline (Robert) Buckley of New Castle; a sister, Gemma Casteel of Munroe Falls, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Mary Rubeis, of Florida and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, Orlando was preceded in death by two sons, Thomas Rubeis and an infant boy; an infant daughter; a sister, Annie Kidell and three brothers, Nello, Enzo and Carmen Rubeis.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 17 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18 in St. Mary Church with Rev. Victor J. Molka, Jr., as celebrant.

Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery where full military honors will be rendered by the New Castle Area Honor Guard.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 17 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX.