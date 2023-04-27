(MyValleyTributes) – Orie Hollabaugh of Florida, our family hero and dearly beloved father and grandfather, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023.

He bravely battled lung cancer over the last couple of years and throughout his entire journey, he continued to show amazing caring, compassion and love for those around him.

He was an amazing father, grandfather and friend. During his lifetime, he spent countless hours devoted to encouraging and helping others. His counsel was often sought and everyone knew if you needed a boost of confidence, a caring heart, or a great conversation, he was the person to call. His warmth and generosity touched many hearts over the years and whether you were greeted with a hearty handshake or the best hug on the planet, you always felt like you received the best gift in the world. He had a great ability to make others smile and laugh and his sense of humor will be greatly missed. He lived his life as a gift to others, welcoming others into his heart and home and expressing gratefulness with each days sunrise and sunset. He absolutely loved to spend time with friends and family and host holiday celebrations, inviting everyone in the neighborhood. His amazing and unforgettable roles of father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend are forever in our hearts. His presence here on earth was indeed a gift from God and for that we are ever grateful. We will always look to reflect the love and life our dad so willingly shared with others during his time on this earth.

A memorial service will take place on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville, PA 15017.

