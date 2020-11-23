Omar C. Kidwell, Jr., Jamestown, PA

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Omar C. Kidwell, Jr., age 95, of E. Jamestown Road, Greene Township, Jamestown, passed away Sunday morning, November 22, 2020 in his residence.

He was born in Kinsman, Ohio on February 5, 1925 to Omar C. Kidwell, Sr. and Inez (Arnold) Kidwell.

Jr. attended Kinsman High School and served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Randolph during WWII.

He was employed as a bus driver and head mechanic for 38 years at Anderson Coach and Travel, retiring in 1990.

Jr. attended Jamestown Presbyterian Church.

He held Life Memberships with Greenville VFW Post #3374, Jamestown VFD, Kinsman American Legion Post #506 and was a former member of Jamestown Lions Club.

On February 5, 1949 he married the former Mary E. McCrea, she survives. Also surviving are two sisters, Dorothy McBride of Kinsman, Ohio and Betty Malys of Bristolville, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and ten siblings, Bernard “Bud” Kidwell, Leo Kidwell, Lawrence “Tink” Kidwell, Duane Kidwell, Merle Kidwell, Marjorie Wade, Ruby Streadney, Mary Ann Leslie, Sara Jane Kidwell and Robert Kidwell.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, November 25, 2020, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

Funeral service will be Wednesday, November 25, 2020, 12:00 p.m. following visitation at the funeral home.

Burial with military honors rendered by Greenville VFW Post #3374 Honor Guard will be in Park Lawn Cemetery, Jamestown.

All in attendance will be required to wear a mask.