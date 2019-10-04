Olga (Perazza) Fortini, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Olga Fortini 93, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

She was born on November 24, 1925, in Collesannita Provincia Benvento, Italy. It was there that she met her husband of 60 years, the late Joseph Fortini, who died on September 13, 2011.

Olga was employed as a registered nurse prior to her immigration. Upon her arrival to America in 1955, she earned her citizenship and was employed at Northside Hospital, from which she retired in 1987.

She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who greatly enjoyed cooking and baking for the family she cherished. She also loved to crochet blankets, hats and booties for the grandchildren and great-grandchildren that she absolutely adored!

She leaves to treasure her memory, her two daughters, Phyllis (Orton) Cowles of Poland and Melinda (Richard) DiGregorio of Liberty Township; a son, Thomas (Linda) Fortini of Austintown and five grandchildren, Ashley DiGregorio (Jared) Ruiz of Pittsburgh, Jeffrey Cowles of Solon, Ohio, Brian (Taylor) Cowles of Diamond, Ohio, Christina Fortini and Joseph Fortini of Austintown. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Wesley, Marcella and Elena Cowles.

Friends may call Sunday, October 6, 2019, 4:00 – 6:00 pm., at the Schiavone Funeral Home, 1842 Belmont Avenue.

There will be calling hours on Monday, October 7, 2019, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 1125 Turin Avenue in Youngstown, of which she was a member.

The funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. with a graveside service at Calvary Cemetery, 248 South Belle Vista Avenue, in Youngstown.

The family wishes to thank all who have expressed their love and support, by the cards and flowers they have sent, phone calls made and prayers offered. They are extremely grateful for these expressions of love.