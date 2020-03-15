Ocie L. McKinney, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A home going celebration in honor of Mr. Ocie Louis McKinney was held Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church.

Mr. McKinney, 87, departed this life on Monday March 9, 2020 at Mercy Health Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

He was born September 15th, 1932 in Coosa County, Alabama, a son of Aire and Christine Jackson McKinney.

In 1954 Ocie moved to Ohio. In September 1999 he was united in marriage to the former Patricia A. Brown.

Ocie was employed by U.S Steel retiring after 25 years.

Ocie loved spending time with his family, cooking, and gardening.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife; his children, Howard (Tamara) of Lanham, Maryland, Jerry (Ilona) of Keller, Texas and Christine Anderson (Jerome) Givens of Youngstown, Ohio; his brothers, Esque (Susan) of Turkey Town, Alabama and Darnell (Jackie) of Atlanta, Georgia; his sisters, Jaunita Johnson of Atlanta, Georgia, Bernice Geeter of Sylacauga, Alabama, Mary Thaxton of Oceanside, California and Ollie Gist of Strongsville, Ohio; ten grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren.

Ocie was preceded in death by his brother, James Aire; his sister, Arquela; his son, James Thomas; his grandson, Justin Thomas and his great-grandson, Aaron Smith.

Arrangements are being handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Service, Inc.

