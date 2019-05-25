Michael "Mike" Ira Orr Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - There will be a funeral service held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, for Michael "Mike" Ira Orr, aged 71 years, of Beaver Township, died in the afternoon on May 22, 2019 in his home following a long battle with illness.

He was born on July 9, 1947 in North Lima, Ohio to Albert M. and Eleanor J. (McCall) Orr.

Mike enlisted in the United States Army in the summer of 1965, serving in the Vietnam War (1967-1968) and continuing his service in Ohio National Guard through 1973.

Mike was a certified electrician working for AEY Electric of Youngstown, Ohio. He also worked for Schwebel's Baking Company for more than 20 years, retiring in 2002.

Mike was an active member of the Beaver Township community volunteering his time in many different ways. He coached each of his children's youth baseball and softball teams as well as Michelle's freshman girls' basketball team.

He was a Past Master of the Allen Lodge No. 276, F. & A.M. of Columbiana. He volunteered with the Brother's Allen Inn at the Shaker Woods Festival for many years. He was a member of the VFW Post 2799 of New Springfield and a member of the Eagles Fraternal Order No. 213.

Mike enjoyed gardening, tending flower beds, growing and canning his famous peppers. He also worked tirelessly at Waldron's Greenhouse after work and on the weekends during their many years in business.

Mike was also an avid fan of everything Ohio Sports. The Browns, the Indians and the Buckeyes. He enjoyed sharing his folksy wisdom with family and friends, such as: "Can't never did nothin"; "can't means won't" and "your legs ain't broke".

Survivors include his son, Daniel M. (Dorene) of Fayetteville, North Carolina; his daughter, Michelle L. Sikora (Nate) of North Lima; his son, Joshua M. of New Middeltown; three brothers, Glenn (Joan) of North Lima, Kenneth (Deborah) of Poland and Donald of Masury; a sister, Mary Maxwell of Nashville, Tennessee; his four grandchildren, Reva Weathington (Jason), Daniel M. Orr II; Cassandra and Isabella Sikora and his former wife, Pam (Waldron) Orr.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Joe in 2013.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Tuesday, May 28 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. and again on Wednesday, May 29 from 10:30 - 10:55 a.m. at Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Family and friends may visit www.thompsonfh1932.com to sign the guest book or send condolences to the Michael's family.

In lieu of flowers, if you are so moved please donate to any of the Veteran's organizations; VFW, Wounded Warrior Project, Tunnels to Towers, etc.