Walter R. Hough Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Walter R. Hough, 94, of Salem, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born on September 29, 1924 in Columbiana, the son of the late John Hough and Gertrude (Bishop) Hough.

An Army Veteran of WWII, he served with the 78th Lightning Division.

Walter was employed for 35 years with the Operating Engineers Local 66.

He loved nature, where he enjoying hiking and camping.

Walter is survived by his wife, Mary Driscoll Rea Hough, whom he married October 25, 1985; a daughter, Susan Prine of New Middletown; a daughter-in-law, Mary Hough; two brothers, Jim Hough of Columbiana and Charles Hough of Valdosta, Georgia; three sisters, Faye Brickert of Sarasota, Florida, Gloria Richards of Tampa, Florida and Cathy Hahner of Yorba Linda, California; ten grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Walter was preceded in death by his first wife, Mildred Doss Hough; a daughter, Diana Matevich; a son, Bruce Hough; a brother, Jack Hough and four sisters, Tillie Lopshansky, Esther Gaither, Laura Holisky and Charlotte Battle.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 29 at 12:00 Noon at Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

Interment will be at Franklin Square Cemetery.

Friends and family will be held Wednesday, May 29 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Please send condolences online at www.starkmemorial.com.