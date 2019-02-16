Rena G. Taylor Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Rena G. Taylor, age 85, died at 11:30 p.m. Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Akron City Hospital.

She was born February 17, 1933, in Minerva, Ohio, the daughter of the late Earl and Grace (Gardner) Wright.

Rena had previously worked at Cronin China in Minerva.

She was a member of the First Christian Church of Kensington.

Rena was involved in Ladies Aid and Harmony class at the church.

She was also a bowler for many years. Rena was a loving and willing caregiver to many other people, loved being surrounded by her family and attending her grandchildren’s sporting events. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and loved being involved in family gatherings.

Her husband, Dallas J. “Sonny” Taylor, whom she married August 25, 1957, preceded her in death October 1, 2016.

Survivors include one son, Mickey (Melissa) Taylor of Winona; four daughters, Holly (Francis) Abel of Kensington, Jeannette (Rob) Marra of Summitville, Judy Curry (and Dave) of Salem and Linda (Bob) Sebo of Salem; a sister, Wilovene Rhoads; 11 grandchildren, Bryan (Lauren) Taylor, Benjamin (Nicole) Taylor, Brandon (Brittney) Abel, Monica (Steve) Wale, Robbie (Shannon) Marra, Jessica (Troy) Thorne, Taylor (Jason) Gauntt, Beth Saling and Ricky and Stacy Saling, Courtney Hydrick (fiancé, Carter Hill) and Parker Hydrick and 14 great-grandchildren

Three brothers, Clarence, Bobby and Harold Wright and one great-granddaughter, Abby Walker also preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 18 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Rev. Gene Hydrick, officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 17 and 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 18 at the funeral home.

Burial will be held at Grove Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, P.O. Box 181, Kensington, OH 44427.