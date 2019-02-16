Obit - Stark Memorial Funeral Home

Rena G. Taylor Obituary

Salem, Ohio - February 14, 2019

By:

Posted: Feb 15, 2019 09:09 PM EST

Updated: Feb 15, 2019 09:09 PM EST

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Rena G. Taylor, age 85, died at 11:30 p.m. Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Akron City Hospital.

She was born February 17, 1933, in Minerva, Ohio, the daughter of the late Earl and Grace (Gardner) Wright.

Rena had previously worked at Cronin China in Minerva.

She was a member of the First Christian Church of Kensington.

Rena was involved in Ladies Aid and Harmony class at the church.

She was also a bowler for many years. Rena was a loving and willing caregiver to many other people, loved being surrounded by her family and attending her grandchildren’s sporting events. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and loved being involved in family gatherings.

Her husband, Dallas J. “Sonny” Taylor, whom she married August 25, 1957, preceded her in death October 1, 2016.

Survivors include one son, Mickey (Melissa) Taylor of Winona; four daughters, Holly (Francis) Abel of Kensington, Jeannette (Rob) Marra of Summitville, Judy Curry (and Dave) of Salem and Linda (Bob) Sebo of Salem; a sister, Wilovene Rhoads; 11 grandchildren, Bryan (Lauren) Taylor, Benjamin (Nicole) Taylor, Brandon (Brittney) Abel, Monica (Steve) Wale, Robbie (Shannon) Marra, Jessica (Troy) Thorne, Taylor (Jason) Gauntt, Beth Saling and Ricky and Stacy Saling, Courtney Hydrick (fiancé, Carter Hill) and Parker Hydrick and 14 great-grandchildren

Three brothers, Clarence, Bobby and Harold Wright and one great-granddaughter, Abby Walker also preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 18 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Rev. Gene Hydrick, officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 17 and 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 18 at the funeral home.

Burial will be held at Grove Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, P.O. Box 181, Kensington, OH 44427.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

MyValleyTributes

  • Katherine M. Dorulla Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Katherine M. Dorulla Obituary

    Brookfield, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Philip Michael Anastos Adams Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Philip Michael Anastos Adams Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - February 14, 2019

    Read More »
  • Robert Beader Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Robert Beader Obituary

    South Pymatuning Township, Pennsylvania - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Charles Potyonek Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Charles Potyonek Obituary

    East Palestine, Ohio - February 16, 2019

    Read More »
  • Robert L. Thompson Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Robert L. Thompson Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - February 11, 2019

    Read More »
  • Peter J. Nagy Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Peter J. Nagy Obituary

    Cornersburg, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Pauline Rose Ezzo Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Pauline Rose Ezzo Obituary

    Girard, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Betty Jean Vesco Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Betty Jean Vesco Obituary

    Girard, Ohio - February 14, 2019

    Read More »
  • Rena G. Taylor Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Rena G. Taylor Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - February 14, 2019

    Read More »
  • Edward T. Hodos Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Edward T. Hodos Obituary

    Farrell, Pennsylvania - February 11, 2019

    Read More »
  • Cheryl A. DeMaria Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cheryl A. DeMaria Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - February 14, 2019

    Read More »
  • Emory Beal Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Emory Beal Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - February 13, 2019

    Read More »
  • Richard F. Lowe Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Richard F. Lowe Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - February 13, 2019

    Read More »
  • Bob E. Rozycki Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Bob E. Rozycki Obituary

    Vienna, Ohio - February 14, 2019

    Read More »
  • Kenneth L. Smith Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Kenneth L. Smith Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Denise Jean Metlicka-Thurston Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Denise Jean Metlicka-Thurston Obituary

    Boardman, Ohio - February 7, 2019

    Read More »
  • Peggy J. (Rogers) Bayus Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Peggy J. (Rogers) Bayus Obituary

    Hubbard, Ohio - February 13, 2019

    Read More »
  • Magdalene M. (Johns) Maslach Obituary
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Magdalene M. (Johns) Maslach Obituary

    Coitsville, Ohio - February 15, 2019

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers