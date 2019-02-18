Margaret "Peg" A. Barker Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Margaret A. “Peg” Barker, age 82, died at 5:10 p.m. Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born April 14, 1936, in Beaver, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Charles Gray and the late Mary Helen (Bailey) Gray Huber.

Peg was a graduate of East Palestine High School, enjoyed her time at home gardening, crocheting and reading books.

She had previously worked in retail and also worked at the Kensington Meat Locker.

Her husband, Cecil Wayne Barker, whom she married February 21, 1957, preceded her in death September 4, 2010.

Survivors include two sons, Richard Wayne (Marsha) Barker of Hanoverton and Cecil Bradley Barker of Cleveland; a daughter, Sandra Lee (Philip) McKinley of Columbiana; two sisters, Judy Hill of Columbus and Gaye (Kim) Wilson of Hanoverton; a brother, Charles “Chic” Gray of Fairport, New York and five grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by an infant son, Michael.

A private memorial service will be held.

Burial will be at Grove Hill Cemetery in Hanoverton.

Funeral arrangements handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services.