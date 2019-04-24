Francis "Krutch" Allen Crider Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Francis “Krutch” Allen Crider, age 86, died at 7:08 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born May 15, 1932, in Columbiana County, Fairfield Township, the son of the late William and Myrtle (Harrold) Crider.

Francis was employed as a machinist for 30 years at E.W. Bliss. He also worked at Fordee’s and Sekeley’s.

Francis was a drag racer for 25 years and a five-time National Champion.

He was a member of the Harvest Baptist Church and the Hose Club.

His wife, Janet Lucille (Coy) whom he married January 3, 1953, preceded him in death July 31, 2013.

Survivors include a son, Danny Allen (Linda) Crider of Beloit; two daughters, Cindy Crider of Salem and Melody (Robert) Hovis of Winchester, Kentucky; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Two brothers, Otto and Ronald, also preceded him in death.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27 at Harvest Baptist Church with Pastor Ron Laughlin, officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27 at the church.

Burial will be held at Highland Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made to Harvest Baptist Church, 5501 Street Route 45 South, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.