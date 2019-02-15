Alys Patricia Miles Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Alys Patricia Miles, age 91, died at 8:23 a.m. Friday, February 15, 2019 at Brookdale Salem.

She was born February 5, 1928 in Salem, the daughter of the late Bob Talbot and Thelma (Hollinger) Bloor Talbot.

She was a member of the First Christian Church for more than 50 years and served as a deaconess.

She also was a Grey Lady at Salem Community Hospital, a board member of the Salem YWCA and past President of the Salem VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

Her husband, Robert R. Miles, whom she married May 7, 1949, preceded her in death August 25, 2010.

Survivors include a son, Michael R. (Lois) Miles of Bethesda, Maryland; a daughter, Kristine (John) Conrad of Salem; two sisters, Kay Talbot of Hubbard and Jean Morrow of Tennessee; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Her siblings, Bob Talbot, Paul Bloor and Diane Hergenroder preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Pastor Freddie Rodriguez officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 1:00 - 1:30 p.m. Sunday, February 17 at the funeral home prior to the service.

Burial will be held at Grandview Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alliance Hospice, 855 South Sawburg Road, Alliance, OH 44601 or the Humane Society of Columbiana County, 1825 S. Lincoln, P.O. Box 101, Salem, OH 44460.