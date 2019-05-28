Zachary Patrick Glunt Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Funeral services celebrating the life of Zachary Patrick Glunt, 26, will be held 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes Austintown Chapel.

Zachary passed away peacefully in his mother’s arms on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at University Hospital of Cleveland, after battling liver disease.

He was born April 9, 1993 in Warren, the son of Patrick and Diana (Roberts) Glunt.

He was a graduate of Mineral Ridge High School and was currently attending Youngstown State University.

Zachary was an incredibly intelligent and compassionate young man. He was also a gifted musician; who could not only play the guitar but wrote his own music. His love for his family and his rescue dog, Molly, was priceless. He was studying technical writing at YSU. His beautifully written words flowed effortlessly from his creative mind.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, Patrick and Diana Glunt of Mineral Ridge and a sister, Sabrina Glunt of New York City. Zachary will also be deeply missed by his maternal grandparents, Ralph and Rosemary Roberts; several aunts and uncles, Bethany and Haril Hurst, Anna Marie Glunt, Dennis and Carol Glunt, Alan Glunt, Michael and Tammy Glunt, Shelby and Jimmy Green and Tom Clark; as well as, several cousins, Rachel and Jessica Clark, Ashley and Nicole Glunt, Nicholas and Danielle Glunt, George and Jason Pirock, Christopher Glunt, Jeremy, Julie and Joshua Green.

Zachary was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Harold and Janet Glunt; one aunt, Deborah Gladstone and one cousin, Eric Glunt.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 30 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes Austintown Chapel where services will be held at 7:00 p.m.

