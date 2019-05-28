ALERT

Live Stream: Tracking severe weather in the Valley

Watch Live: 27 First News

Obit - Lane Family Funeral Homes

Zachary Patrick Glunt Obituary

Mineral Ridge, Ohio - May 26, 2019

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 02:19 PM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 05:34 PM EDT

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Funeral services celebrating the life of Zachary Patrick Glunt, 26, will be held 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes Austintown Chapel.

Zachary passed away peacefully in his mother’s arms on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at University Hospital of Cleveland, after battling liver disease.

He was born April 9, 1993 in Warren, the son of Patrick and Diana (Roberts) Glunt.

He was a graduate of Mineral Ridge High School and was currently attending Youngstown State University.

Zachary was an incredibly intelligent and compassionate young man. He was also a gifted musician; who could not only play the guitar but wrote his own music. His love for his family and his rescue dog, Molly, was priceless. He was studying technical writing at YSU. His beautifully written words flowed effortlessly from his creative mind.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, Patrick and Diana Glunt of Mineral Ridge and a sister, Sabrina Glunt of New York City. Zachary will also be deeply missed by his maternal grandparents, Ralph and Rosemary Roberts; several aunts and uncles, Bethany and Haril Hurst, Anna Marie Glunt, Dennis and Carol Glunt, Alan Glunt, Michael and Tammy Glunt, Shelby and Jimmy Green and Tom Clark; as well as, several cousins, Rachel and Jessica Clark, Ashley and Nicole Glunt, Nicholas and Danielle Glunt, George and Jason Pirock, Christopher Glunt, Jeremy, Julie and Joshua Green.

Zachary was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Harold and Janet Glunt; one aunt, Deborah Gladstone and one cousin, Eric Glunt.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 30 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes Austintown Chapel where services will be held at 7:00 p.m.

To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Zachary Glunt, please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 29 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

MyValleyTributes

  • Patricia Arlene Downing Obituary
    Patricia Arlene Downing Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Patricia Arlene Downing Obituary

    Patricia Arlene Downing, Neshannock Township, Pennsylvania-obit

    Read More »
  • William L. Aven Obituary
    William L. Aven Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    William L. Aven Obituary

    New Castle, Pennsylvania - May 27, 2019

    Read More »
  • William Richard Cole Obituary
    William Richard Cole Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    William Richard Cole Obituary

    Cortland, Ohio - May 26, 2019

    Read More »
  • Marlene Cooper Obituary
    Marlene Cooper Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Marlene Cooper Obituary

    Columbiana, Ohio - May 27, 2019

    Read More »
  • Christopher Ray Hall Obituary
    Christopher Ray Hall Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Christopher Ray Hall Obituary

    Leetonia, Ohio - May 26, 2019

    Read More »
  • Zachary Patrick Glunt Obituary
    Zachary Patrick Glunt Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Zachary Patrick Glunt Obituary

    Mineral Ridge, Ohio - May 26, 2019

    Read More »
  • Marcia J. King Obituary
    Marcia J. King Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Marcia J. King Obituary

    New Castle, Pennsylvania - May 26, 2019

    Read More »
  • Michael T. Brown Obituary
    Michael T. Brown Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Michael T. Brown Obituary

    New Castle, Pennsylvania - May 24, 2019

    Read More »
  • Elizabeth A. "Betty" Coffey Obituary
    Elizabeth A. "Betty" Coffey Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Elizabeth A. "Betty" Coffey Obituary

    Niles, Ohio - May 22, 2019

    Read More »
  • Thomas O. Rice Obituary
    Thomas O. Rice Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Thomas O. Rice Obituary

    Ellwood City, Pennsylvania - May 24, 2019

    Read More »
  • Ruth A. Pearch Obituary
    Ruth A. Pearch Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Ruth A. Pearch Obituary

    Austintown, Ohio - May 18, 2019

    Read More »
  • Jeanne Marie Ferrara Obituary
    Jeanne Marie Ferrara Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Jeanne Marie Ferrara Obituary

    Sharon, Pennsylvania - May 26, 2019

    Read More »
  • Alberta D. "Berti" Mele-White Obituary
    Alberta D. "Berti" Mele-White Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Alberta D. "Berti" Mele-White Obituary

    Cortland, Ohio - May 12, 2019

    Read More »
  • Helen Louise Litz Obituary
    Helen Louise Litz Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Helen Louise Litz Obituary

    Newton Falls, Ohio - May 19, 2019

    Read More »
  • Cynthia D. Shellenberger Obituary
    Cynthia D. Shellenberger Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cynthia D. Shellenberger Obituary

    Masury, Ohio - May 27, 2019

    Read More »
  • Melvin Keith TenEyck Obituary
    Melvin Keith TenEyck Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Melvin Keith TenEyck Obituary

    Beloit, Ohio - May 27, 2019

    Read More »
  • Cheryl Ann Balciar Obituary
    Cheryl Ann Balciar Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cheryl Ann Balciar Obituary

    Mineral Ridge, Ohio - May 24, 2019

    Read More »
  • Delores Jean "Dee" Reed Obituary
    Delores Jean "Dee" Reed Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Delores Jean "Dee" Reed Obituary

    Sharon, Pennsylvania - May 24, 2019

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers