William L. Varley, Jr. Obituary

FOWLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - William L. Varley, Jr., age 66 of Fowler Township, died Monday afternoon, May 20, 2019 at his home.

He was born January 7, 1953 in Warren the son of the late William L. Sr. and Cleo Marie Latham Varley.

Bill was raised in Howland and was a 1971 graduate of Howland High School.

He retired from Delphi Packard Electric where he worked for many years.

Bill is survived by one brother, David A. (Grayce) Varley of Benson, Arizona and several nieces and nephews, including a nephew and caregiver, David A. Varley of Girard.

Besides by his parents, Bill was preceded in death by one brother, Kenneth A. “Kenny” Varley and also by one sister, Pamela Ann Varley, in infancy.

There will be a private family memorial gathering at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren.

The final resting place will be at Nags Head, North Carolina.