Virginia Horvath Obituary

BERWYN, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Virginia Horvath, 91, of Berwyn, Pennsylvania passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at High Gate at Paoli Point in Paoli, Pennsylvania. Virginia was born in Ohio on October 14, 1927, the daughter of the late John and Sophia Costa Sass.



Although she was born in Ohio, she lived most of her adult life in Pennsylvania after marrying Joseph L. Horvath. During her career, she worked at Burroughs Corporation and then as a legal secretary.



She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph L. Horvath of Berwyn, whom she married March 4, 1954; one brother, Cornell Sass of Warren, and one sister Victoria Neghiu, formerly of San Leandro, CA.



Survivors include her sister-in-law, Frances Sass of Warren; niece, Debbie (and husband Jay) Zipnick of Morgan Hill, CA; niece, Noreen (and husband Randy) Curry of Columbia, MO; and grand-niece, Clarissa Curry of Dallas, TX.



A graveside service will be held at the Oakwood Cemetery Chapel on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. followed by burial next to her husband. Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren.



Online condolences may be made to the family at www.robertsclarkchapel.com.